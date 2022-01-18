Google makes a secret change to a key feature, and everyone complains about it.

Fans of Google have gone insane after the company changed a popular feature in its speakers and smartphones.

Google Assistant, Google’s artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant, now has a different white noise sound, according to users.

Assistant, like Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, provides a variety of ambient sounds that users can summon with a voice command.

The one for white noise, which sounds like a radio tuned to an unused frequency, helps block out noise so you can sleep or study more easily.

Last week, Google changed the sound of its white noise as part of a software update to Assistant, which is found in the company’s smart speakers and Android phones.

Many users’ bedtime routines have been thrown off by the new shorter and quieter clip, and they aren’t happy about it.

They vented their frustrations on Twitter, Reddit, and the Google Nest Community forums, recounting stories of their children’s bedtime tantrums.

“Hey @Google — why did you change your white noise sound between nap and bedtime today? You gave us quite the meltdown to deal with from our toddler who has had the same noise since birth,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Sincerely, a tired mom,” they wrote at the end of their message.

“Hey @Google,” said another parent on Twitter.

Whoever changed the.wav file used for White Noise on Google Home devices just threw a fifteen-hour tantrum.”

“Like it’s been the same.wav file for six years, why was this necessary?” they continued.

“Google changed the default white noise sound on the Nest speakers, so I guess I’ll never sleep again,” a third wrote.

Google hasn’t explained why the white noise clip, which now lasts ten minutes before looping, was changed.

The new sound has been described as quieter or muffled in Google Nest forums.

It’s unclear whether the company intends to alter the sound in any way in response to the complaints.

Google has been contacted for comment by the Sun.

In 2016, the tech giant introduced Assistant, a voice-activated assistant for users of its phones and smart home devices.

It can find information on the internet, control your music, and activate smart devices in the home, just like Siri and Alexa.

Other ambient sounds included in the digital companion are rain, a crackling fireplace, and ocean waves, in addition to white noise.

