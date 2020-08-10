Google Maps mystery as ‘400-foot ice ship’ spotted near Antarctica sparks wild conspiracy theories

NUTTY conspiracy theorists claim they’ve found a capsized boat on Google Earth roughly 100 miles off the coast of Antarctica.

The 400ft-long (121m) object bears a striking resemblance to a cruiseliner with what appear to be chimneys and a line of windows.

The discovery has sparked a wave of conspiracy theories online, with some claiming the “boat” is linked to a secret Nazi base in the Arctic, or is there to transport world leaders in times of global crisis.

A clip of the strange find, which is most likely an oddly-shaped iceberg, was uploaded to YouTube last week by user MrMBB333.

“You look down on it and it looks like the outline of a ship,” the self-described “Earth Watchman” told his 400,000 YouTube subscribers.

“This measures 400ft long, whatever that looks like it looks like a ship.

“An ice ship if you want to call it – a 400ft yacht just sitting there off the coast of Antarctica.”

MrMBB333 has a large online following with whom he regularly discusses unusual findings on Google Earth and elsewhere.

Fans send in strange stuff that they’ve spotted and the YouTuber then shares them on his channel.

“Over the last 10 years I have become very familiar with our planet, the mechanics of it and how it reacts to many different aspects of space weather and many other things as well,” MrMBB333 states on his website.

“I monitor everything from the sea floor to the cosmos and everything in between.”

In a video posted August 7, MrMBB333 shows a portion of the snow-covered Antarctic in Google Earth.

He highlights a large chunk of ice rising above the snowy landscape. When Google Earth is switched to 3D mode, the ice suddenly looks like a ship.

Following the “ice ship” post, YouTube commenters suggested the vessel lookalike was linked to various government conspiracies.

“It probably is a ice ship that was built in the 2nd world war,” one creative user suggested.

Others seemed to think the object was left there by aliens.

“They’ve been going down there for 80 years or more so there’s no telling what they’ve found or left behind,” one commenter mused.

And some nutters appeared to suggest that the vessel was for use by world leaders to escape natural disasters.

“I was told a couple of years ago that there are ships built underground somewhere on upper east coast (like the ones in the movie 2012) to save the rich and powerful when canary islands get hit with massive earthquake that will take out east coast,” a conspiracy nut wrote.

“I want to why politicians, old astronauts, and religious leaders where invited to Antarctica and the whole world still doesn’t know. Makes me ANGRY!” another fumed.

While the arguments put forward by commenters may seem compelling, there’s likely a far simpler explanation for the “ice ship”.

The find is probably the result of pareidolia, a bizarre effect which causes the brain to see shapes, structures and patterns where they do not exist.

According to Nasa: “Pareidolia is the psychological phenomenon where people see recognisable shapes in clouds, rock formations, or otherwise unrelated objects or data.

“There are many examples of this phenomenon on Earth and in space.”

