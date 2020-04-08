Google may completely kill the Hangouts brand pretty soon

The classic Hangouts app was shuttered earlier this year and bifurcated into Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet.

Hangouts, as a product, has had a troubled history since the beginning. Envisioned as Google’s end-all, be-all chat and video calling solution to take on iMessage and FaceTime, it never really caught on with as many customers as Google would have liked.

So, the company decided to shutter the classic app and split the product into two earlier this year: the consumer-focused Hangouts Chat and an enterprise-oriented video conferencing tool, Hangouts Meet. The latter, at least, may soon be dropping the Hangouts in its name, as some sleuthing by the folks at 9to5Google shows.

As the publication points out, the change seems to have been in the works for a while, based on recent statements by the company’s execs. Both Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have referred to the platform as Google Meet, instead of Hangouts Meet, in recent communications.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

The most concrete indication that a re-branding effort is underway, though, comes from Google’s support landing page, where the app is now called Google Meet. Open up the page specific to the app, and you see the same Hangouts-less branding. Interestingly, Hangouts Chat still has the Hangouts on its dedicated support page.

The Play Store listing, however, still includes the Hangouts in the name, and Google has not yet made an official announcement confirming a re-branding. We’d expect something along those lines soon enough.

While it’s seemingly becoming clearer that Meet will be dropping its Hangouts heritage, it’s unclear if the Hangouts brand as a whole is also in for a dirt nap, or if Google has simply decided to keep the name exclusive to the customer-oriented Hangouts Chat.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.