Google News gets a dedicated coronavirus hub as the company prepares to celebrate key workers

Source: Android Central

What you need to know Google has created a COVID-19 hub dedicated to highlighting in-depth coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Assistant will now be able to offer discrete responses to coronavirus news queries as a result of this backend change.

Google’s Search homepage will also celebrate health workers and other essential workers this week.

Google is making it easier to access and engage with news revolving around COVID-19. In the Google News app and website, the company has added a new COVID-19 landing page. Upon navigating there from the homepage, you’ll be able to see, at a glance, all the top stories on the pandemic. It’ll be a bit more organized as well, with local news being front and center. The purpose is to let individuals have a grasp of any important updates in their area like lockdowns, testing centers, or even just health updates of local political figures. On a broader scale, the new hub will let you drill down into coronavirus news by topic or by region. No place or industry in the world is untouched at the moment, and Google wants to make it easier to read in-depth into how it affects areas like healthcare and travel. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Source: Google