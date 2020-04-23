Google now warns you if your search terms won’t get you great results

Not all search terms will get you the result you want, so Google’s providing tips on improving them.

If the best place to bide a body is on Page 2 of Google Search, the best way to never find it is an imprecise search term. Google is good at working out what we’re most likely looking for, slicing through typos and suggesting terms based on what we’ve been doing on the web lately, but it’s not magic.

Sometimes, a search for a flibbertigibbet or a thingamajig when you’re looking for a fillet and gimlet isn’t going to get you what you want. From today, the search engine is going to alert you when a search term you’ve just run is a semantic dud.

Elizabeth Tucker, a Product Manager at Google wrote in a blog post: