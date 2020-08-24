Google Pixel 4a vs. Nokia 7.2: Can experience win out?

The Google Pixel 4a and the Nokia 7.2 are two evenly-matched budget smartphones. They may skimp on some of the more high-power specs you find with premium mobiles, yet they offer more than their prices suggest. Last year’s Nokia 7.2 provides a sleek design, big screen, and generous battery life, while this year’s Pixel 4a delivers one of the best cameras on sale right now.

They each have their own strengths, but which one is the best budget Android phone? We take a closer look at their specs and features, evaluating how they fare across six categories, including display, performance, camera, software, special features, and price. By looking at how they compare with each other, you should be able to decide which is the best for you.

Fast charging (18W)

The Google Pixel 4a looks much better than last year’s budget Google phone, the Pixel 3a. It dispenses with the unsophisticated forehead bezel, replacing it with a more modern edge-to-edge display that’s interrupted only by a punch-hole selfie camera. The Nokia 7.2, by contrast, still features a noticeable bezel on the bottom edge of its display. It also sports a teardrop bezel that houses its selfie camera, and while this is more discreet than an old-fashioned bezel, it still doesn’t look quite as tidy as the 4a.

One advantage the Nokia 7.2 has is that its screen is bigger, coming in at 6.3 inches compared to 5.81 inches. That said, the Pixel 4a boasts a 2,340 x 1,080 resolution, while the 7.2 can muster only 2,280 x 1,080. This means that the 4a offers more pixels per inch, and it also comes with a more advanced OLED screen, in contrast to the 7.2’s LCD display. As a result, you get just a little bit more vibrancy and detail from the 4a.

Both phones don’t have an IP durability rating, so it’s difficult to judge which does a better job of withstanding splashes of water and dust. This is the only instance where the two mobiles measure up against each other equally, though, making this round is a win for the Pixel 4a.

Winner: Google Pixel 4a

The Pixel 4a runs on a Snapdragon 730, while the Nokia 7.2 is equipped with an older Snapdragon 660. There’s a noticeable difference between the two processors, particularly when playing more demanding games or switching between apps. The 7.2’s inferiority in this respect isn’t helped by the fact that it comes with 4GB of RAM as standard, as opposed to the Pixel 4a’s 6GB.

This relative lack of computational power results in a less-smooth user experience compared to the Pixel 4a, which can handle most apps and games more comfortably. There’s also the fact that the Pixel 4a comes with 128GB of internal storage as standard, while the 7.2 provides only 64GB (although you can pay extra to upgrade to 128GB).

The Nokia 7.2 has the upper hand in the battery stakes, although only just. It packs a 3,500mAh battery, while the Pixel 4a houses a 3,140mAh cell. This allows the Nokia 7.2 to last a little bit longer than the 4a. However, Google’s phone comes with 18W fast charging, while Nokia’s supports charging at only 10W.

This basically cancels out the 7.2’s slight battery advantage, so in combination with the Pixel 4a’s superior processor and RAM, we’re giving this round to Google.

Winner: Google Pixel 4a

The camera is the Google Pixel 4a’s signature feature. With only a single 12.2MP rear lens, it may not seem particularly impressive at first. Its power and versatility come from the software it harnesses, which is exactly the same software that made the Pixel 4’s camera so great. Google’s use of artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning allows it to take excellent photos under almost every conceivable condition.

By contrast, the Nokia 7.2 has better camera specs but less impressive software (and results). Its triple-lens camera comes with a 48MP wide lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. It sounds stronger on paper, but the photos it actually takes aren’t always impressive. As we noted in our review, its colors can sometimes be a bit muted, while the lack of optical image stabilization (something that the 4a has) can result in blurry photos under low light.

The two mobiles are more evenly matched in terms of video. Both let you shoot 4K film at 30 fps, which isn’t the highest resolution or frame rate now available but is probably detailed and smooth enough for most people. Nonetheless, because the Pixel 4a’s camera is so much better than the 7.2’s overall, this round also goes to the 4a.

Winner: Google Pixel 4a

It’s normally the case that Google phones are better for software than any other Android device. Pixels benefit from speedy — and also a longer period of — Android updates, while other mobiles remain neglected by comparison. This isn’t the case here, since Nokia’s use of Android One enables the 7.2 to benefit from regular Android updates, just like the Pixel 4a.

The software may be near-identical (as any Pixel has a number of features not available to even Android One phones), but the Pixel has a small advantage in update speed since Google can push updates out close to day one of release. HMD Global (the company that manufactures Nokia phones) is a little slower, but it’s still very speedy. The gap isn’t that big, so this is a draw.

Winner: Tie



The Google Pixel 4a’s headline special feature is its top-tier camera, which is as good as virtually anything you’re likely to find on a more expensive smartphone. It also offers a small handful of Google-exclusive features, such as Google Maps augmented reality directions and the A.I.-based Call Screen.

The Nokia 7.2 doesn’t really have a special feature unless you count its use of Android One (which more or less puts it on a par with the 4a). It doesn’t support 5G, and while the Pixel 4a doesn’t either, a 5G version of the phone is due later this year.

This round is another win for the Pixel 4a. A premium-level camera on a budget-priced phone is indeed a special feature.

Winner: Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a is available for $349 from August 20. Google has confirmed that it’s being sold from Verizon, US Cellular, and Google Fi. It hasn’t yet confirmed whether the phone will be available from T-Mobile, Sprint, or AT&T.

The Nokia 7.2 is available now, with prices starting from $350. It’s available from AT&T and T-Mobile but doesn’t support either Sprint or Verizon.

While both smartphones are similarly priced, Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better budget Android than the Nokia 7.2. It looks a little more attractive, has a slightly crisper screen, is more powerful, has a more capable camera, and is faster charging. It is pretty much superior to Nokia’s smartphone in almost every category. The later arrival of a 5G version will also score it additional points in the future, while even now the Nokia 7.2 looks a touch dated.

The 7.2 is still a good phone, of course. It’s just that the Pixel 4a is an improvement in nearly every department and comes at the same low price.