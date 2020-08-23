Google Pixel 5, New Air Jordan Shoes, and Baldur’s Gate 3 Are All Coming On Sept. 30!

August is not yet over, but the month of September is already taking a glimpse. On Sept. 30, a lot of things are set to be expected: a new game, a new pair of shoes, and even a new smartphone? All on the same release date. Who’s excited?

If you’re a fan of smartphones and Google, good news is coming right after you. One of the most known leaker Jon Prosser has announced on Twitter that the next set of smartphones of Google called Pixel 5 (5G) will be released on an earlier date of Sept. 30.

It was first rumored that Google might release the 5G smartphones in August. Then, it was followed up with another leak via Google France, ‘accidentally’ announcing that Oct. 8 will be its official release date.

But with Prosser’s info, he was sure that it will be released at an earlier date at the end of the month of September.

Android Central points out that nothing is still sure about the upcoming Google models. However, it was rumored that Pixel 5 and another upcoming Pixel 4a 5G will both have Snapdragon 765G chipset. With more premium design, water resistance, and more high-end camera sensors.

The rumored price for Pixel 5 5G ranges at $699.

Not just a smartphone is rumoredly coming out on Sept. 30, a much-awaited role-playing game from Larian Studios called Baldur’s Gate 3 is also making its early access on the same date.

PC Gamer reported that this date is still not sure as of now. After all, Baldur’s Gate 3 has moved its release date due to the pandemic.

“We did Early Access for Original Sin 1, and we liked it a lot because it helped us to make OS1 a better game,” Larian creative director Swen Vincke said. We’re hoping to get the same out of Early Access for BG3.”

Besides, a brand new pair of Nike’s famous Air Jordan is also expected to arrive.

According to Nike, the shoe company will be partnered with UNION LA, a fashion and streetwear clothing line.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, both of them revealed the next set of newly-designed Air Jordan shoes called Jordan Delta Mid and the Jordan Zoom 92.

Both of them come with a mix of suede and mesh fabrics that looks better when the UNION LA added their touch.

The new set of Air Jordans will begin its release on the same date.

