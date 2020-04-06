Google Pixel Buds 2 briefly listed by U.S. retailer, key features confirmed

Source: Android Central
What you need to know
- Google’s new Pixel Buds have been listed for pre-order by a U.S. retailer.
- They were unveiled at the Made by Google event last year but haven’t been officially released yet.
- The updated Pixel Buds will cost $179 and feature 12mm dynamic drivers, water resistance, touch controls, as well as real-time translations.
Google’s second-generation Pixel Buds were briefly listed online for pre-order by B&H Photo in February this year, although the listing did not confirm any key features of the true wireless earbuds. The earbuds have now been listed for pre-order (via ChromeUnboxed) by Chicago-based Abt Electronics in Clearly White, Oh So Orange, Almost Black, and Quite Mint colors. Unsurprisingly, it is no longer possible to pre-order the new Pixel Buds, as the listing has already been taken down.
Source: Abt Electronics
In addition to confirming the $179 price tag of the true wireless earbuds, the product page on Abt Electronics also confirmed some of their key features. The second-generation Google Pixel Buds use custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker drivers for impressive audio. To ensure crystal clear call quality, the earbuds have built-in sensors that can detect when you’re talking and microphones that focus on your voice to drown out background noise. Thanks to a “special vent” in the earbuds, users will apparently be able to stay “connected to the world” around them.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
The earbuds will also feature touch controls, allowing users to tap to play and pause and swipe to control the volume. Some of the other key features of the earbuds confirmed by the retailer listing include real-time translations, sweat and water resistance, Fast Pair support, and hands-free help from the Google Assistant.
While no specific launch date has been confirmed so far, you can join the waitlist on the Google Store to be notified as soon as the new Pixel Buds are available for purchase.
