Google Play Movies may soon let users stream hundreds of movies for free

With a few ads.
Source: Joe Maring / Android Central
What you need to know
- Google Play Movies may be planning to add hundreds of ad-supported free movies.
- Currently, the app only lets users buy or rent movies and TV shows.
- Google already offers a small collection of free, ad-supported movies on YouTube.
Google Play Movies may be planning to add several free, ad-supported movies to its library, according to a new report. The folks at XDA Developers spotted a few strings while performing an APK teardown of the Google Play Movies v18.37 app for Android, which suggest a selection of “free-with-ads” movies could be introduced in the near future.
One of the strings found in the app, as can be seen below, mentions “hundreds of movies, just a few ads.” Unlike more traditional streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies currently lets users rent or buy movies as well as TV shows. However, Google does offer a selection of free, ad-supported movies on YouTube.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Source: XDA Developers
At this point, it is unclear if the entire collection of movies on Google Play Movies will be made available to stream for free, or only a small collection of movies. There is also no word on exactly when Google plans to introduce this new model for users. We must also keep in mind that the APK teardown only confirms that Google is planning to offer free movies on Play Movies. It does not guarantee that the feature will actually be rolled out.
If Google Play Movies does start offering ad-supported free movies this year, the move could help boost adoption significantly and make it a much stronger rival to leading streaming services.
Huawei P40 Pro hands-on preview: I can see clearly now
With the P40 Pro, Huawei is going all-in on its own app store. But it’s the phone’s camera system that stands out — physically and otherwise.
LG V60 review: Most of a Galaxy S20+, for hundreds less
It’s a relief to see the V60 come out with an actually reasonable price that slots under the highest-tier phones and actually matches its capabilities. And interestingly, the result is a flagship that cuts on price and makes a case for itself as a solid value option.
What weather app for Android are you using in 2020?
Weather apps are a dime-a-dozen on the Google Play Store. Which ones are you using here in 2020?
These teleconferencing apps may actually improve meeting today and beyond
Meetings are almost always a hassle, especially if you are trying to hold a teleconference where there’s more than just one or two attendees. Luckily, there are plenty of apps and services that make this a bit less of a headache, allowing you to get get the meeting up and running without any issues.