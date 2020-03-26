Google Play Movies may soon let users stream hundreds of movies for free

With a few ads.

Google Play Movies may be planning to add several free, ad-supported movies to its library, according to a new report. The folks at XDA Developers spotted a few strings while performing an APK teardown of the Google Play Movies v18.37 app for Android, which suggest a selection of “free-with-ads” movies could be introduced in the near future.

One of the strings found in the app, as can be seen below, mentions “hundreds of movies, just a few ads.” Unlike more traditional streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies currently lets users rent or buy movies as well as TV shows. However, Google does offer a selection of free, ad-supported movies on YouTube.