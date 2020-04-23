Google releases final Android 11 developer preview before public beta in May

Who’s ready for another round of behind-the-scenes fixes?

Android 11 is one step closer to its final form. On April 23, Google announced Android 11 Developer Preview 3, which is the final developer-focused launch before the public beta is opened up in May.

Being the final preview for developers, DP3 doesn’t have a lot of user-facing changes or features that are particularly noteworthy. That said, there are a few things worth talking about.

One of the main additions in DP3 is an update to app exit reasons. Apps get closed or exited out for a bunch of different reasons, and with the exit reasons API, developers can get more details on recent exits from an app and why they happened. This preview updates the API based on developer feedback, which should make it more useful for the folks that are regularly working and developing for the OS.