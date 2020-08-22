Google rolls out automatic dark/light mode switching to Gboard beta users

Your eyes will thank you — and Google.
What you need to know
- Gboard users are set to get a new theming option.
- Google is currently rolling out a new ‘System Auto’ theme that will mirror your phone’s system-wide dark mode settings.
- It’s currently only available to beta users.
While Google’s Gboard will likely never be as colorful and customizable as something like the Chrooma Keyboard app, the company is now rolling out a new theming option that many of you will no doubt appreciate.
The new Gboard beta (version 9.7) now includes a ‘System Auto’ theme that automatically detects and mimics your system-wide dark mode settings (via 9to5Google). This switches the keyboard’s background color to white when you’re in light mode and a dark grey when you’re in dark mode.
For that convenience, however, you do lose out on some customizability, as you cannot, say, choose to have a neon green background when in light mode, something custom skins do offer. You do get the option to enable/disable key borders so…that’s something, I guess?
In that vein, it really is a shame that Google’s joining the party with Gboard this late in the game, given that many third-party apps have offered contextual dark mode for ages; better late than never, I guess?
If you don’t see the option on your end yet, make sure to sign up for the Gboard beta in the Play Store. Google also seems to be engaging in a partial rollout at the moment, so you may not see it even then.
