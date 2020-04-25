Google Stadia Connect Event Will Show Off “A Few New Games” Next Week

Google has announced that it will broadcast a Stadia Connect event on Tuesday, April 28 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 4 PM GMT to highlight “a few new games” coming to the cloud gaming platform.

The latest Stadia Connect event can be watched on the platform’s official YouTube channel. Google did not go into detail about what it will show off during the upcoming livestream.

This announcement follows the company giving away two months of Stadia Pro for free earlier this month. The only requirement to get two months of free Stadia Pro access is a Gmail account.

In other Stadia news, Google opened a new studio in California that will be led by former PlayStation exec Shannon Studstill, who worked on 2018’s God of War. This new team will focus on “delivering exclusive games, using new gameplay mechanics, creative ways to play together and unique interaction models that we’re just starting to explore,” the company said. “While we’re not ready to share specific game plans yet, rest assured we are listening to what gamers want and adding our own Stadia twists to create new IP and experiences.”