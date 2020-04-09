Google Stadia Pro Is Now Free For Two Months; All You Need Is A Gmail Address

To help people enjoy their time in isolation, Google has announced a special promotion for its game-streaming service, Google Stadia. The company is giving away two months of free access to Stadia in regions where the service is supported.

“We’re facing some of the most challenging times in recent memory. Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating. Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home,” Stadia boss Phil Harrison said.

Beginning today (April 8), everyone who signs up for Stadia will get two months of Stadia Pro. All you need is a Gmail address to get in on the freebie offer. Stadia Pro comes with access to nine games, including Destiny 2, Grid, and Thumper. A Pro subscription normally costs $10/USD per month, and you’ll be charged this fee after the two months if you don’t cancel.

Additional titles–like Doom Eternal and Red Dead Redemption II–are available for purchase, and these will stay with your account, even if you cancel after the promo period. Existing Stadia Pro members won’t be charged for the next two months.

Google also announced that it has “adjusted bandwidth” for Stadia due to the increased demand put on internet networks related to people staying at home more than ever. The default screen resolution will now be 1080p, down from 4K. This is a temporary reduction to help with server load.

“The vast majority of people on a desktop or laptop won’t notice a significant drop in gameplay quality, but you can choose your data usage options in the Stadia app,” Google said.

Stadia is a streaming service, so you don’t need any dedicated hardware beyond a controller. You can buy Stadia’s own controller or use a DualShock 4 or Xbox controller you might already own.

The other six games included with Stadia Pro right now include Gylt, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, and Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks). Stadia is currently available in 14 regions around the world, including the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

Additional countries will be added for Stadia later in 2020.