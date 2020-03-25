Google Stadia Pro subscribers can access Serious Sam Collection, Splitlings, and more in April

Stadia Pro is about to get even better!

Google Stadia is a next-generation cloud game streaming platform that launched late last year. For $10 a month — there’s a free version coming in 2020 — you gain access to streaming at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. It’s getting a lot of new games this week, as well as some “free” titles with the $10 Stadia Pro subscription.

This week, The Crew 2 and Lost Worlds: Beyond the Page, launch on the service. You’ll probably be able to buy them for a discount since Google has great deals on Stadia games all the time. However, the final prices haven’t been revealed yet. The bigger news is that the Serious Sam Collection, Splitlings, and Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) will be free with Stadia Pro.

The Serious Sam Collection has to be the highlight of the announcement because it includes some of the most fun shooters ever made. It’s a look like the new Doom games, you can’t aim down sights, and the action feels very “floaty.” If you’re looking for smaller, less intense experiences, you can always play Spitlings and Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks). While you probably won’t be spamming the right trigger, you’ll need to think about your moves a lot.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

As always, you can claim the Stadia Pro games on April 1. Stadia Pro is by far, in my opinion, the best subscription service because you get incredible games as part of the package. You’d never expect to find new games like Destiny 2: Shadowkeep or Metro Exodus available on Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus.