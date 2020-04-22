Google starts rolling out ‘Hey Google’ sensitivity option for Assistant devices

It could take a few weeks for the feature to become widely available.

In September last year, Google had announced that it would allow users to adjust the voice detection sensitivity on their Assistant devices. After nearly seven months, Google has finally started rolling out the feature to users.

Finally, the Google Home app is about to add “Hey Google” sensitivity options for each Google Assistant device.https://t.co/a7R2pxLCLI pic.twitter.com/LJ6GpAj7CY — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 21, 2020

A Google spokesperson told The Verge that the feature is starting to “roll out gradually,” which means most of you will have to wait a little longer to be able to customize hotword sensitivity on your Assistant devices. As can be seen in the screenshots of the sensitivity option shared by XDA Developers‘ Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman, you will be able to increase or decrease the wake-word sensitivity of your Google Assistant devices by adjusting a slider under Device settings in the Google Home app.

In addition to Google Assistant speakers, the feature will allow you to adjust “Hey Google” sensitivity for smart displays as well. The feature is mainly aimed at avoiding unintentional activation of Google Assistant devices. It will also help people in noisy environments to get help from their Assistant devices more easily by increasing the voice detection sensitivity in the Google Home app.