Google sued for allegedly collecting biometric data of schoolchildren

Google’s dominance in education clashes with its reputation for privacy averse data practices.
Source: Android Central
What you need to know
- Google has been sued by the father of two children over the alleged collection of biometric data via its G Suite for Education program.
- The data being collected is reportedly voice and facial recognition data.
- Google for its part marks its G Suite for Education program as COPPA compliant.
Google has been sued for alleged privacy violations by the father of two elementary school children, alleging violations of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act or BIPA (via CNET).
The suit, filed on behalf of the children whose names start with H.K. and J.C. by their father Clinton Farwell, claims that Google violates BIPA by reportedly collecting facial recognition and biometric data from children via its distribution of Chromebooks under its G Suite for Education program.
The lawsuit alleges that:
Google never informed the parents of the children in Illinois (or elsewhere in the country) whose voiceprints and face templates it has collected of the specific purpose and length of term for which their children’s biometric identifiers and information would be collected, stored, and used, nor did Google obtain a written release from the parents of any of these children.
It alleges (via Brinkwire) that Google uses this data to “secretly and unlawfully monitor and profile children” and does so without “the knowledge or consent of those children’s parents.”
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
The suit is demanding $1,000 for each member of the class in question towards each BIPA violation it committed negligently, and $5,000 for each offense committed recklessly.
For its part, Google marks its G Suite for Education program as compliant with the federal equivalent of BIPA, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act or COPPA. The company says that they “contractually require that schools using G Suite for Education get the parental consent required by COPPA. Our services can be used in compliance with COPPA as long as
a school has parental consent.”
Google last month told The Verge (in response to a lawsuit raised by the New Mexico Attorney General), that it “[does] not use personal information from users in primary and secondary schools to target ads.”
With more students now working from home, it seems Google’s dominance over the American Education System is likely to increase. The company recently signed up to provide free Wi-Fi and Chromebooks to Californian households in need.
Get More Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a Review
- Best Screen Protectors for Pixel 3a XL
- Best Cases for Pixel 3a XL
- Best Cases for the Pixel 3a
- Best Pixel 3a Accessories
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy Buds may feature a unique, bean-like design
According to a new rumor, Samsung’s next-generation true wireless earbuds will have a bean-like design. The earbuds are expected to be launched along with the Galaxy Note 20 series phones in the third quarter of the year.
What Android phone would you recommend as someone’s first smartphone?
Upgrading from a basic/dumb phone to a fully-fledged smartphone is no easy task. Which Android handset do you think is the best as someone’s first-ever smartphone?
Why the regular OnePlus 8 will be the OnePlus phone to get this year
The OnePlus 8 Pro is shaping up to set a new standard for OnePlus smartphones, but unless you’re willing to spend close to $1000, the regular OnePlus 8 will probably be the better purchase.
These are the best SD cards for your Chromebook
If you want to expand the storage on your Chromebook, you can use its SD card slot and get a microSD or SD card. Make sure you buy the right card!