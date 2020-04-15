Google, Verizon, T-Mobile CEOs all named to U.S. economic revival groups

President Trump will work with over 200 experts from several industries to revive the U.S. economy.

President Donald Trump announced today that experts from across several industries and sectors will come together to form the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. The primary goal of the groups is the “health and wealth of America,” according to the White House. The White House shared an official statement about the groups today which includes the entire list of experts.

The statement that precedes the list of experts reads:

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced many of the esteemed executives, economists, scholars, and industry leaders who together will form various Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. These bipartisan groups of American leaders will work together with the White House to chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity. The health and wealth of America is the primary goal, and these groups will produce a more independent, self-sufficient, and resilient Nation.

The experts include executives, economists, scholars, and business leaders from the agricultural, banking, construction/labor/workforce, defense, energy, financial service, food & beverage, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate, retail, tech, telecommunications, transportation, and sports thought leader/groups industries.

The experts that form the tech group include Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google (Alphabet Inc) CEO Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Intel’s Bob Swan, AMD’s Lisa Su, and Qualcomm’s Steven Mollenkopf are all in the tech group as well.

The telecommunications group includes Verizon’s Hans Vestberg and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert, among other leaders in the industry.

