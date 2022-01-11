Google Voice users should be on the lookout for a dangerous scam, according to the FBI.

Users of Google Voice should be on the lookout for a dangerous scam, according to the FBI.

The FBI has issued a warning to Americans who share their phone numbers online about the risk of becoming victims of Google Voice authentication scams.

According to the federal law enforcement agency, the scammers are targeting people who have shared their phone numbers online, either in social media apps or as a form of contact on online marketplaces.

“Recently, we’ve received reports of people being targeted in other places,” the FBI said. “This includes sites where people post about lost pets.”

The scammer’s goal is usually to create a Google Voice account in the name of the victim.

They may also take over a victim’s Gmail account, which they can later use in other fraud schemes or phishing attacks.

The fraudsters, according to the FBI, contact their victims via text messages or email to express their interest in the item for sale.

The scammers then ask the seller to share an authentication code they received from Google to prove they are not a bot and that their offer is legitimate.

“What he’s really doing is setting up a Google Voice account in your name and verifying it with your real phone number,” the agency said.

“Once set up, he can use that Google Voice account to conduct a variety of scams against other victims who won’t respond to him directly.”

He can also use that code to access and take control of your Gmail account, according to the FBI.

You can reclaim your phone number if it is linked to a fraudulent Google Voice account by following the steps below.

To get started, go to voice.google.com on your computer and then click the ‘Settings’ gear icon in the top-right corner.

Under ‘Linked numbers,’ tap on ‘New linked number,’ and then type in your phone number.

To get a six-digit code sent to your phone, click the ‘Send code’ button.

Enter the code, then click ‘Verify’ and ‘Claim.’

The FBI recommends that people never share their Google verification codes with others.

They also advised only dealing with buyers and sellers in person, and that if money is involved, you use legitimate payment processors.

Furthermore, the agency advises that you never give out your email address to buyers or sellers over the phone.

