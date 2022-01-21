Google warns that ignoring a new alert can put you in grave danger.

GOOGLE has announced a new feature on Drive that flags suspicious files and warns users not to ignore the warnings.

According to a Google statement, the tech giant’s latest security measure is a warning banner that alerts users of a potentially dangerous file on Drive.

After a user clicks on a link but before the file is downloaded, the alerts appear as a large yellow banner at the top of the page.

Google announced the new feature last year at the Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco, and it went live on Thursday.

Over the next 15 days, the Drive feature will be gradually rolled out.

On Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business, both individuals and businesses will have access to the security tool.

Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings already have a similar feature.

According to Google’s official statement, the enhanced security measure is intended to provide “additional protection to safeguard against abusive content.”

Users will also see a warning banner if a suspicious file is attempting to steal their personal information.

The tech behemoth hopes that the new safeguards will protect users and businesses from malware, phishing, and ransomware attacks.

The tool is enabled by default, according to Google, and does not require end-user settings.

Similarly, the feature has no admin control.

