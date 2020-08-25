Google’s Dinosaur browser game gets a dope mod that includes double swords

Google’s hidden Dinosaur runner game that pops up in Chrome when people are offline is a treasured Easter egg for Chrome users, but it was arguably in need of an update.

Enter a modded version of the game called Dino Swords, created by a partnership between Internet collective MSCHF and 100 Thieves that gives the adorable, granulated T-Rex an assortment of weapons to use. Weapons are bound to various keys that players can use, but there’s a catch. Some of the weapons will lead to self-inflicted damage (I found out during one of my play-throughs of the modded version).

Google’s “Dino game is the final holdover from the golden age of things like Addicting Games and Miniclip games,” Daniel Greenberg, MSCHF’s head of strategy, told The Verge, adding that modding the game is “just making it truer to form.” That much feels true. With the modded update, the Dino game feels like a classic web browser game from an earlier era, when mini Flash games dominated the time I spent in the computer lab with friends.

“Dino Swords is our take on the classic Chrome dinosaur runner game, made extravagant with 26 weapons to help your runs,” Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, 100 Thieves owner and CEO, said. “Many of them pay homage to classic video game weapons, some of them are totally OP, and some are completely useless. There’s even a few easter eggs that are pretty hard to unlock.”

The arsenal being introduced in the game is almost ridiculous, but the 100 Thieves team is hoping that people who play the game will put it goo use. There are “some awesome prizes for the people who are able to show they’re the best Dino Swords players in the world,” Nadeshot said in his statement, although it’s unclear what those prizes are. The Verge has reached out for more information.