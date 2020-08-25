Google’s future Pixels won’t support Playground and Playmoji

Let’s face it, you probably forgot this existed.
What you need to know
- Google will no longer support Playground on future Pixel phones.
- Playground was integrated with the Pixel camera app and allowed users to generate 3D Playmoji in their photos and videos.
- The company says that other ARCore experiences deliverable through the main search app will serve a wider audience.
Google will no longer support Playground and its AR stickers feature on future Pixel phones, the company shared this week. Shipping with select Android phones since the Pixel 2, Playground allowed users to generate 3D Playmoji characters from the camera app. It featured fun characters from franchises like Pokemon and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, among others. Google would also let users add captions and stickers from Gboard into your pictures and videos.
Now, while the Playground app will remain on the Pixel 4a, likely as a support library of sorts, the integration with the camera app has already been stripped away. Google points out to Android Police that other ARCore powered features like those cool dinosaurs it demoed this year are more discoverable via Search, making the Playground app unnecessary as a delivery mechanism for new augmented reality experiences.
Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020
Google provided the following statement to Android Police explaining the situation:
We’re continuing to bring ARCore and its latest features to Pixel 4a and the many other ARCore-enabled devices. Playground will still be supported on earlier Pixel devices and we’ll focus our efforts on building great AR experiences that serve a much wider audience.
Google’s AR stickers were a feature that felt built for a demo. They were cool, but many users like myself likely used them once and then promptly forgot they existed. Google phasing out support for this to focus on areas where users were paying attention is certainly the right move here. Older Pixel devices that supported the full feature gamut will retain that support, but the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, and whatever else Google has planned will leave this in the dust.
Google 3D animals & AR objects: Full list & gallery
Get More Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a
- Google Pixel 4a review
- Best Pixel 4a cases
- Best Pixel 4a screen protectors
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Nomad Base Station Pro is the wireless charger you’ve always dreamed of
FreePower will change your life. Or at least the way you charge your phones.
Review: ECOVAC’s Auto-Empty Station enhances the T8 AIVI robot vacuum
ECOVAC’s Auto-Empty Station works with the OZMO T8 AIVI robot vacuum for easier dustbin removal. We tested it for three weeks to see how well it worked with pet hair, dust, and other debris.
Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 unveiled with GPS, Google Assistant, and more
Fitbit has a couple of new smartwatches in town, and they look to be the most impressive yet. Here’s a quick look at what you get with the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3!
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it’s also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.