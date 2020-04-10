Google’s midrange Pixel 4A could launch soon, and there may not be an XL version

There have been rumors and leaks aplenty about the Google Pixel 4A, but they’re starting to bubble up even more today. 9to5Google published what it claims is a complete set of specs for the Pixel 4A, and most intriguing of all, it says that Google won’t be releasing a Pixel 4A XL. The Pixel 4A will instead split the difference in size between the prior models, with a 5.8-inch display that’s a little larger than the 5.6-inch Pixel 3A but slightly smaller than the 6-inch Pixel 3A XL.

Most of what’s reported aligns with what we’ve already heard about the 4A, like that it will house the Snapdragon 730 processor, feature 6GB of RAM, and have a single 12.2MP rear-facing lens. It is also said to have a headphone jack. Though, there are a few new interesting details, like that its screen will get a slight bump up to a 2340 x 1080 resolution (compared to 2280 x 1080), which indicates a slightly taller aspect ratio. According to 9to5Google’s reporting, the Pixel 4A will have an OLED screen like the Pixel 3A, which is still a rarity among other semi-affordable phones. The publication also says that it may ship in just two color variations: “just black” and “barely blue.”

Related

It’s no surprise that the Pixel 4A seems to look a lot like the Pixel 4, though don’t expect it to get most of its standout features. The 4A reportedly won’t support Face Unlock, and the Soli radar sensors that allow for hand gestures won’t make the jump either. Google is also supposedly withholding its Pixel Neural Core, Google’s on-device machine learning tools used to boost performance, for the flagship model.

As for when this device will release, 9to5Google gives a vague estimate of “any time in the next month or two.” Given that Google announced the Pixel 3A at Google I/O 2019, it’s not a leap to assume that it probably planned on announcing the successor at this year’s now-canceled conference. So it’s anyone’s guess as to when the phone will release. However, another leak we saw today indicates that it might be sooner than later.

A new photo from TechDroider’s Twitter post (via Android Central) shows off what is allegedly the Google Pixel 4A retail box. The image doesn’t give away many tantalizing details about the phone, though its general design as it appears on the box aligns with what we’ve seen in the leaks and rumors. Prominently featured is the square-shaped camera bump with its single rear-facing camera lens. It supposedly will feature a hole-punch camera system on the display.

This retail box leak suggests that the phone is ready to be stocked on shelves, and given that a previous leak from TechnoLike Plus stated that the Pixel 4A it used was running an April security patch, it could drop imminently. As for how much it will cost, leaker Evan Blass shared a billboard mockup of the Pixel 4A with a $399 price tag fixed to it. This phone might have a midrange competitor in the photography department with the new Samsung Galaxy A51 that was recently announced. For $400, it comes with a 48MP lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens. Google’s phones are notoriously good at taking photos, but if Samsung’s phone puts out good results, it might not have as big of a lead this year. Once Google officially releases the Pixel 4A, we’ll put it through the paces to see how it performs in a review.