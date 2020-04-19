Google’s Nest Wifi mesh router bundle is $70 off right now

Google’s Nest Wifi mesh routers and extenders have been discounted plenty of times since they launched last year, but Bed Bath & Beyond (originally via Slickdeals) might have the best deal yet. It’s offering a deal on a bundle that contains one Nest Wifi router and one Nest Wifi point. This kit usually costs $269, but you can get it right now for $199.

A Nest Wifi router has two gigabit Ethernet ports, but its “points,” as they’re called, are basically extenders that help to cover more of your home with wireless signal. What’s interesting about Nest Wifi points, though, is that they double as a smart speaker. So like a Google Home speaker, you can ask the Nest Wifi point for the weather or any other query or command.

Google Nest Wifi router and point bundle

The iPhone SE 2 is now available for preorder, and a few retailers are offering incentives if you plan to buy early. For example, Best Buy is offering a $50 gift card if you plan to upgrade your line or activate a new one via Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. It’s offering curbside pickup for your order or, as an alternative, you can just have it delivered to your residence.

Walmart is offering a deal, too, if you plan to purchase the phone with a device payment plan through AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint. The retailer says it will take $200 off the total cost of the phone, so the 64GB version would cost just $199, or around $8.25 per month in addition to your phone plan after taxes.

Having a smart speaker around the house can be handy. They can entertain as well as help keep you accountable of tasks and deadlines. If you don’t already have one (or more), Google’s second-generation Nest Mini speaker is well worth picking up today at Best Buy. It’s almost 50 percent off, costing $30 instead of $50. This model has improved sound performance compared to the original Home Mini, and it has a wall mounting hole so you can easily hang it on your wall.

Google Nest Mini (second generation)

