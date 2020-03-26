Google’s new Pixel Buds stop by the FCC, hinting at imminent launch

The Pixel Buds 2 come with a slew of major upgrades over the first-generation Pixel Buds.
- Google’s second-generation Pixel Buds have passed through the FCC.
- The earbuds had passed Bluetooth SIG certification in January and were granted wireless charging certification earlier this month.
- They are expected to be released in the U.S. and a few other markets across the globe in Spring 2020.
Google’s second-generation Pixel Buds could finally go on sale in the U.S. very soon. After passing through Bluetooth SIG and bagging wireless charging certification from the Wireless Power Consortium ((WPC), the new Pixel Buds have now appeared at the FCC. As spotted by the folks at MySmartPrice, two model numbers have been listed by the FCC – G1007 and G1008. It is possible that the two model numbers correspond to the left and right earbuds or the two earbuds combined and the charging case.
Since the true wireless earbuds have now passed through the FCC, it now looks highly likely that they will be released in the U.S. this Spring, just as Google had promised. The new Pixel Buds were announced at the Made By Google event in October last year, alongside the Pixel 4 series phones. They come equipped with custom 12mm dynamic drivers and a dedicated machine learning chip inside each bud to enable on-device voice input processing.
When the new Pixel Buds finally go on sale, they will be available in Oh So Orange, Almost Black, Quite Mint, and Clearly White colors for $179.
Google Pixel Buds
If you’re looking for true wireless earbuds offering great comfort for long listening sessions, the Pixel Buds are worth considering. They also deliver good battery life, with a single charge giving you five hours of listening time. With the charging case, you can get up to 24 hours of listening time.
