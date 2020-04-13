Google’s Phone app is now compatible with some non-Pixel phones

Only the latest beta version of the app is compatible with some non-Pixel phones.
Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central
What you need to know
- The Google Phone app is now available to download for select non-Pixel smartphones.
- While the Call Screen feature doesn’t work on non-Pixel phones, other features such as Assisted dialing, Caller ID & Spam, and Nearby places do.
- Currently, however, the app isn’t compatible with Samsung and OnePlus phones.
The Google Phone app, which has so far been limited to the company’s own Pixel and Android One smartphones, is finally compatible with quite a few non-Google smartphones. As spotted by the folks over at XDA Developers, it is now possible to install the app from the Play Store on Android phones from several popular OEMs.
As per the report, the latest beta version 4.7.0.305350684 of the Google Phone app is now compatible with phones like the ASUS ZenFone 6, OPPO Find X2 Pro, and LG V60 ThinQ. Samsung and OnePlus phones, however, appear to be incompatible with Google’s dialer app currently. According to XDA Developers, the Google phone app requires the com.google.android.dialer.support shared library, which is not present on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Even on phones compatible with the app, users may receive a warning stating their device is “incompatible” and that phone calls may not work. However, once you grant all the required permissions, you will not only be able to make and receive phone calls but also access most of the other features that the app offers. These include Assisted dialing, Caller ID & Spam, as well as Nearbly Places.
You can download the latest version of the Google Phone app from the Google Play Store after registering for the app’s beta testing program.
Get More Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a Review
- Best Screen Protectors for Pixel 3a XL
- Best Cases for Pixel 3a XL
- Best Cases for the Pixel 3a
- Best Pixel 3a Accessories
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fitbit Charge 4 review: The best fitness tracker just got better
The Fitbit Charge 3 debuted back in 2018 as one of the best fitness trackers on the market, and now with the Charge 4, Fitbit’s taking that same formula and cranking it up to 11.
Your Fitbit can keep you healthy (and sane) during forced isolation
Cabin fever can set in for anyone, particularly during times of forced self-isolation. Thankfully, if you have a Fitbit device, you have many tools at your disposal to help you practice self-care and keep a healthy mind and body.
How do you hold your smartphone?
Modern smartphones are often big slabs of metal and glass that can be tricky to manage. How do you hold your phone?
The Galaxy S20+ is the best T-Mobile phone for most people
Wondering about the best phones T-Mobile offers? We’ve got you covered.