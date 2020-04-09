Grab 59 Classic Sega Games For Only $9 On PC

If you’re in the mood to play some retro games, there are two great PC games bundles on sale celebrating Sega’s heyday. The Sega Mega Drive and Genesis Classics Bundle includes a whopping 59 games for only $9, while the Dreamcast Collection features a much smaller compilation of six games for just $4.49 at Fanatical. If you purchase them at Fanatical, you’ll receive codes that can be redeemed on Steam. The sale runs until tomorrow, April 9 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

The Sega Mega Drive and Genesis Classics Bundle is normally $30, and the PC version features several more games than console versions, including Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Ecco the Dolphin, and Eternal Champions.

The Dreamcast Collection is more focused with only six games. It also regularly sells for $30, so it’s 85% off right now. It comes with the following games:

The bundles are also on sale directly through Steam, but they are a bit pricier. The Sega Genesis Classics Bundle is $12.30 on Steam, and the Dreamcast Collection is $11.11, though it does come with one extra game, Sonic Adventure 2.

The Sega Genesis Collection is currently discounted to $12 on the Nintendo Eshop for the Switch’s Spring Sale. Though it may sound weird to say, classic Sega games feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch. The Switch isn’t the only platform holding a spring sale right now; you can also shop for hundreds of game deals at the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Epic Games Store.