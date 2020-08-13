Grab a pair of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds at 55% off in mint refurbished condition

As more and more companies come out with their own version of true wireless earbuds, there still remains a spot for a major contender to lead the market for Android devices as Apple does for iOS with its AirPods. The Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds hope to take the reigns, and today you can see if they’re worthy or not for just $57.99 via today’s refurb deal at BackMarket.

These are refurbished earbuds meaning they have been tested and inspected to ensure they look and work like new — plus, they’re in Mint condition. BackMarket includes the original box and accessories with today’s purchase, as well as new rubber ear tips. You’ll also score a one-year warranty and free U.S. shipping. Buying refurbished saves you over 50% compared to the retail price of a brand new set, though only the white pair of headphones is available at this low price today.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy phone, these earbuds would pair perfectly. They’re capable of lasting for up to six hours on their own and an additional seven hours using the included charging case. Tuned by AKG, these headphones not only sound great but look great too. Plus, they’re water-resistant and feature an Ambient Aware mode which lets you control how much outside noise you hear. They’re compatible with both Android and iOS devices and come with a variety of ear tip and wing tip sizes.

Another really cool feature these headphones have is the ability to wireless charge simply by being placed on top of a Samsung device with Wireless PowerShare. If you’re looking to learn more about the device, our in-depth review can answer all of your questions and then some. For those torn between the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus, check out our comparison article to help you figure out which is right for you.

