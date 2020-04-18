Grab a PlayStation Now Subscription with This 25% Discount

A year of games

As the PlayStation 4 release schedule begins to slow down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of you will be turning to your backlogs for some video game entertainment. However, what if you’ve got so much time on your hands that you don’t actually have one in the first place? That’s where a PlayStation Now subscription comes into play, and Sony has kindly discounted the service by 25% in both the UK and the US for new subscribers.

Through until 10:00 BST/10:00 PDT on 29th April 2020, those residing in the United Kingdom and the United States of America can grab a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Now for just £37.49/$44.99. Sony’s streaming and download service has gone from strength to strength over the past year or so, now choosing to include big AAA PS4 titles as part of the package. Right now, you could add Marvel’s Spider-Man, Control, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider to your download list and stream various PlayStation 3 titles within just a few seconds. That’s some real bang for your pound coin right there.

So, if you feel like subscribing to PlayStation Now at a discount, head on through this link for those in the UK. US users can grab the discounted subscription through here. Alternatively, you could sample the service with a free seven-day trial and then choose to subscribe after the week is up. It’s your choice, but either way saves you a healthy amount of money.