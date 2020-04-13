Grab free delivery through DoorDash with the Chase Sapphire Reserve card

Enjoy free delivery with DoorDash with a complimentary subscription to DashPass.

With many resturants and fast food establishments moving to pickup or delivery only during the pandemic, third party delivery services like DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats are becoming the apps of choice for people who want to support their local eateries while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Now, one credit card is giving its cardholders a significany perk with one of these services. The Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card has added a new benefit, giving card owners a complimentary subscription to DoorDash’s premium service, DashPass.

DashPass is a subscription service that helps DoorDash customers save money when ordering from their local restaurants. It effectively takes away all delivery fees on order $15 and up. Delivery fees normally range from $2.99 to $5.99, so the service can pay for itself in as little as three deliveries.

While the subscription is normally a great value at $9.99 per month for those that pay for it, carholders of the Chase Sapphire Reserve card are now going to get it for free. You do need to turn on the offer, so just log into your online account and activate it.

If you find yourself ordering from DoorDash regularly, a complimentary subscription to DashPass with the Chase Sapphire Reserve is a huge value.