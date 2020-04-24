Grab Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for Free on PS4

14 SHARES Share Tweet

Through until 10th May

For the past couple of days, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 has been listed for free on various storefronts before promptly being pulled. Now we know why. Publisher Bandai Namco is indeed allowing everyone with a PlayStation 4 to pick up a free digital copy of the game through until 10th May as part of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following in the footsteps of Sony, who are currently allowing anyone with a PlayStation Network account to grab Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection free of charge, the deal applies to both European and US territories. The official Bandai Namco Twitter account has proceeded to link users to the US store, but the offer isn’t actually live there just yet. However, those with an EU PSN account can pick up Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free right now.

Are you going to check the game out for free? Let us know in the comments below.