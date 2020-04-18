Grab Some Free Final Fantasy 7 Remake Mobile Wallpapers

I started Final Fantasy VII Remake right when it unlocked last week and have been either playing it or thinking about it ever since. Even when I pick up my phone to check social media, I’m greeted with posts about this excellent game. Now when I grab my phone, though, I instantly see a snazzy wallpaper featuring Cloud Strife. To celebrate, Final Fantasy VII Remake’s release, Square Enix is giving away seven different mobile wallpapers through the Final Fantasy Portal app on iOS and Android.

The wallpapers are based on key art for Final Fantasy VII’s main characters. There are two for Cloud, two for Sephiroth, and one for Tifa, Aerith, and Barret. Sadly, there aren’t backgrounds available for Jessie, Biggs, and Wedge, all of whom have been given great personalities in the remake.

To get the wallpapers, you’ll have to download the Final Fantasy Portal app on your mobile device. After downloading, head over to the Exchange in the app, and you’ll see all seven wallpapers right at the top. You have to sign into your Square Enix account to claim them.

As for the game itself, you shouldn’t miss out on it if you have a PS4. It earned a 10/10 in our Final Fantasy VII Remake review. If you’re looking to secure a physical copy–which are hard to come by–check out our Final Fantasy VII Remake buying guide. There’s also some great FF7 Remake merch available to pre-order right now.