Grab the 4 Avengers movies in a 4K Steelbook collection set on sale for $100 at Best Buy

Time to add some excellent movies to your collection and maybe solve your stay-at-home boredom problem at the same time! Best Buy is discounting a ton of 4K Steelbook movies today only, and at the top of the pack is the Avengers 4-movie Blu-ray collection down to a low price of $99.99. This set usually goes for around $150. Best Buy is the exclusive place to buy this collection, so you’re only going to find it used on eBay and things like that if you look for it elsewhere.

If that collection doesn’t appeal to you, check out the rest of the 4K Steelbook movies Best Buy has on sale today. This is a huge Disney collection that includes everything from the original Iron Man to Toy Story 3 to my personal favorite, Zootopia. The movies are all on sale for either $9.99 or $14.99. As a deal of the day, these prices will expire soon.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Thanos Did Nothing Wrong Avengers 4-movie collection 4K Steelbook set

For the die hard Avengers’ fans that want a beautiful collection of the movies. Comes with a special letter written by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Also includes 4K digital versions of each movie so you can keep the set pristine. $99.99 $150.00 $50 off See at Best Buy

The four Avengers movies cover the original Avengers film, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. You can watch all of them in beautiful 4K or up to whatever resolution your TV can handle. They also come with digital versions so you can add the movies to your computer’s collection and watch them from anywhere.

The exclusive collection even comes with a special personal letter written by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, one of the biggest names in determining the direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The letter looks back fondly at the last decade of Marvel storytelling.

The collection has 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 309 user reviews. If you have really loved this first phase of Marvel movies from beginning to end, then you will want to grab this collection so you never forget where it all started. We’re heading into the next phase, and Marvel has some huge shoes to fill.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.