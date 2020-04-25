Grab This Free Pac-Man Game On PC, PS4, And Xbox One

With social distancing extended due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Bandai Namco Entertainment is giving away Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

This comes as the game company attempts to live up to its “more fun for everyone” slogan. As such, Pac-Man CE2 will be free to download across all three platforms until May 10 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 5 PM GMT. You can grab it from Microsoft, PlayStation, and Steam. Once downloaded, it’s yours to keep even after the May 10 date lapses.

“With the help and cooperation from employees throughout our global organization, we have prepared and enacted remote working conditions within our offices across the globe,” Bandai Namco said in a statement. “We would like to thank everyone for their individual contributions by staying home to help flatten the curve and keep everyone’s livelihood safe and secure.”

“We would also like to express our most sincere gratitude for those working in the medical field who are on the front lines facing the daunting task of keeping the pandemic under control. While there are various relief efforts underway, as an entertainment provider, Bandai Namco Entertainment is also planning to take action to serve our fans.”

Pac-Man CE2 isn’t the only free game available on PS4 and Xbox One right now. PS4 owners can download Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection at no charge. On the other side, Xbox One players can grab Bleeding Edge and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 for free. You can also check out a free trial of Madden NFL 20 on PS4 and Xbox One right now until April 26. These games are in addition to the platform-specific PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold freebies for this month.

There are a bunch of games available for free right now. In addition to the above mentioned, players can download titles like Dirt Rally 2.0, Project Cars 2, Turok, and many more. We’ve rounded up a list of all the games being given away for free across PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Pac-Man CE2 originally launched in September 2016 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch port came out in February 2018, but Bandai Namco isn’t handing this version out. We gave the game an 8/10 in our Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 review, saying, “Pac-Man: Championship Edition 2 creates an exciting dynamic where ghosts are still dangerous, but the overall game is more forgiving than the original–and it’s more entertaining as a result.”