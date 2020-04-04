Grammarly now integrates directly with Microsoft Word’s Mac app

Grammarly, a service designed to give you advice on improving your writing, is getting an add-in for Microsoft Word’s Mac app, as well as for Microsoft Word online. Previously Mac users had to use a native Grammarly app or online Grammarly Editor, or else rely on the service’s browser extension. The service already has an add-on for Microsoft Word on Windows.

The announcement means Grammarly will be able to offer writing suggestions without you having to leave the Word document you’re writing on a Mac or in a browser. Suggestions will appear to the right of the page, and you can click them to have them automatically apply to your writing. As well as helping with spelling and grammar, Grammarly is also designed to help you make your writing clearer, or offer up better words to use.

Grammarly is available as a free service, but it also has a Premium tier available for between $11.66 and $29.95 a month. While the free version offers suggestions on grammar, spelling, punctuation, and conciseness, stepping up to premium means it will offer advice on more areas, and can even check for plagiarism. A full list of the places where Grammarly is available can be found on its site.