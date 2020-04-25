Gran Turismo Sport Patch 1.57 Adds The Ideal Sports Car

15 SHARES Share Tweet

A Gran Turismo Sport update, out now on PlayStation 4, adds a brand-new car from Toyota.

The Toyota GR Supra RZ ’20 (N300), dubbed the “new evolution of Toyota’s flagship sports car,” is GT Sport’s newest set of wheels thanks to patch 1.57. Developer Polyphony Digital took to the PlayStation Blog to go over its specs, saying it “was developed for not only real motorsports but also with competition in Gran Turismo Sport in mind.”

According to Polyphony Digital, the Toyota GR Supra features an inline six-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive for maximum acceleration and traction. It’s also “optimally balanced with a 50:50 weight distribution and a low center of gravity,” houses “twin-scroll turbo” power in its engine, and has quick handling to “achieve an ideal sports car.” Check out some official screens below.

Gran Turismo Sport launched on PlayStation 4 in October 2017. The PlayStation 4 exclusive was met with generally favorable reviews, with our own Gran Turismo Sport review awarding the game an 8/10. In July 2019, Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi said the studio is “obviously” working on the next Gran Turismo game. “I think the next title that we’re going to create will be a combination of the past, present, and future–a complete form of Gran Turismo,” Yamauchi said.