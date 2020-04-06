Grand Theft Auto 5 Actor Ned Luke Has A PSA: Stop Believing Fake GTA Leaks

It’s inevitable that we’ll see another Grand Theft Auto game at some point, but over six years after Grant Theft Auto V released, we don’t know a lot about what’s coming next. Ned Luke, the actor who portrayed Michael De Santa in Rockstar’s open world game, has been asked about a theoretical GTA 6 for years, and now he’s got a message for everyone who is buying into rumors about the game.

In an Instagram live video alongside Shawn Fonteno, who voiced Franklin Clinton in the game, Luke has called out the people who make up rumors about the series, claiming that no one outside of Rockstar itself knows anything.

The video is no longer on Instagram, but one Twitter user, OhMrZack, managed to capture it. It’s embedded below.

“They say GTA 6 is gonna be made in Vice City–how do all these people get all this information?,” Luke says, incredulously. “People, do you not understand? Do not believe anything you see on the Internet from BossManF***TheWorld, or whatever his name is, or any of those guys,” he says, referencing a specific GTA “leaker”.

“They have no inside information,” he continues. “They’re just clickbait. If you hear it from Rockstar, then you know.”

Otherwise, Ned Luke did not address what’s happening next with Grand Theft Auto–nor would we expect him to.

GTA VI is likely still a while away, since nothing has been revealed as of yet. Besides, GTA V is still selling in incredible numbers, and making a lot of money through GTA Online. However, reports have suggested that we nearly got a GTA: Tokyo, and back in 2013 Rockstar already had ideas for a sequel. In 2018, Rockstar’s Dan Houser said that making another GTA would be difficult in the current political climate; he has since left the company.

Rockstar Games recently sent its employees to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.