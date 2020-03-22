Grand Theft Auto 5 Online Is Offering Double Rewards On King Of The Hill And Discounts On Arcades

Grand Theft Auto Online, the multiplayer accompaniment to GTA 5, has new rewards and discounts for the week of March 19 – March 25. Players participating in King of the Hill will receive double the rewards. In the casino, the Work and Story Missions will also net players double perks, and a new trove of diamonds are also available to carry off in a heist.

For accessories, all players will be able to unlock the Black and White Street Crimes Icons Tees that are based on vintage arcade cabinets. You can also try your hand at The Lucky Wheel for its new top prize of the week, a Dewbauchee JB 700W.

There’s also a variety of discounts on arcade properties, heist equipment, penthouses, cars, and other items. The Nagasaki Buzzard is one of the most heavily discounted items and can be purchased for 40% off. The Buzzard is useful for fast delivery, transportation between properties, and quick escapes. While in Freeroam, players can also call the helicopter for heavy support. If property-owning is more your speed, all arcades are also discounted at 25% for the week, as well as arcade customization and extras.

Players with Twitch Prime accounts will receive an extra 10% off of the week’s listed discounts, and if the accounts are connected to Rockstar Social Club, players can obtain more rewards. They’ll be able to redeem Pixel Pete’s arcade in Paleto Bay for free and get 80% off of the Pegassi Tempesta and Vapid FMJ cars.