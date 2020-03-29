Great Animal Crossing, Baby Yoda Deals In This Huge Merch Sale

Pop culture retailer BoxLunch is currently holding a huge online sale featuring hundreds of products for buy one, get one 50% off. Eligible items include merch from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. BoxLunch’s selection of Animal Crossing merch is particularly impressive, with a handful of plushies and dozens of cute shirts up for grabs. And if you’re looking for the most adorable tumbler around to keep your drinks at the desired temperature, Baby Yoda has you covered. You can browse the full sale at BoxLunch and check out some of our picks below.

If you’re looking for more Animal Crossing merch, we have a huge New Horizons merch roundup featuring all of the best Switch accessories, Funko Pops, and more you can buy right now. We’ve also compiled all of the Baby Yoda toys you can pre-order now.

BoxLunch has five Animal Crossing plushies available in the sale, including two of our favorite K.K. Slider and Isabelle designs shown above.

Is it possible to own too many video game-themed T-shirts? We don’t think so. BoxLunch has dozens of Animal Crossing T-shirts available to purchase in the promotion. Most adult-sized shirts are around $29, so you can get two for under $45. We’re especially fond of the Isabelle and “Periodic Table of Villagers” shirts shown above.

Rather than arguing with your significant other over who gets to use the Baby Yoda tumbler, you can argue over which Baby Yoda tumbler you get to use that day. BoxLunch has options, one with the iconic scene showing Baby Yoda sipping soup and another chibi design that is positively adorable.

BoxLunch has a variety of Baby Yoda apparel, from T-shirts to long sleeves to hoodies and much more. This sweatshirt is one of the cooler designs, as it features a vintage poster graphic and Baby Yoda in his floating bassinet.

Spending cash on Baby Yoda merch isn’t hard to do, but what if you spend your money on Baby Yoda merch that can store your money? BoxLunch has multiple predictably cute Baby Yoda wallets. The zippered “Protect, Attack, Snack” wallet shown above costs $29.90. Alternatively, you can get a folding wallet with Baby Yoda’s chibi design for $18.90.