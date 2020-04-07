Great B2G1 Free Blu-Ray Sale At Amazon: Star Wars, Studio Ghibli, And More

You can count on Amazon to match any and all of Target’s buy two, get one free sales. Last week, Amazon followed in Target’s footsteps with its games-focused sale, and this week Amazon is joining Target with a more broad B2G1 free sale on movies, books, electronics, and more. The Blu-ray deals in particular are worth looking into, especially considering we’re all spending more time at home than usual.

Several of last year’s best movies are featured in Amazon’s B2G1 free sale. Rian Johnson’s phenomenal whodunit Knives Out is discounted to $19.96, and DC’s thought-provoking Joker, one of GameSpot’s favorite movies of 2019, is down to $15. If you’re looking for wholesome content that will make you smile, the Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is $15. For something completely different, check out the rigorously-paced Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler.

Every mainline Star Wars movie and the pair of recent spin-offs–Rogue One and Solo–are in Amazon’s B2G1 free sale, and most of them are 4K UHD Blu-ray editions.

Anime fans can pick up the Avatar & Legend of Korra Complete Series Collection on Blu-ray for $58.14. DVDs for both of the complete series are also eligible for B2G1 free (Avatar: $25, Legend of Korra: $20). A bunch of Studio Ghibli films, including the classics Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke, are up for grabs, too.

Amazon doesn’t list end dates on most of its sales, but you can expect its latest B2G1 free sale to wrap up on April 12 when Target’s ends. You can check out the full sale at Amazon and take a peek at our picks below.