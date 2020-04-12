Great Laptop Sale Features $500 Off The Microsoft Surface Book 2

If you’re looking for something to work on while you’re at home, then Best Buy has a bunch of great deals on laptops, including the laptop-tablet hybrid Microsoft Surface Book 2. The Surface Book 2 is a great 2-in-1 laptop that can handle your workday and entertainment, and right now, you can get one of three models at a significant discount, including one with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for $500 off. There are also a number of other laptops on sale, such as Lenovo Yoga C940 and the HP Spectre x360.

128GB SSD for $999 ( $1,150 ) | 256GB SSD for $1,299 ( $1,499 )

The 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 comes equipped with an i5-7300U, 8GB RAM, and 17 hours of battery life. It’s an excellent device for working at home, surfing the web, and various forms of entertainment like streaming movies, music, and more. This particular model is not a powerhouse when it comes to gaming, though it will run some smaller, more casual games. Of course, you can also detach it from its base and use it as a tablet.

$1,499 ( $1,999 )

The 15-inch 2-in-1 Surface Book 2 is more powerful than its 13.5-inch counterpart. It boasts an i5-8350U, 16 GB RAM, and 18 hours of battery life. This machine will handle even more tasks at once, making it a better device for pretty much everything. And with a 256GB SSD, you’re set for your storage needs.

$1,400 ( $1,600 )

The Lenovo Yoga is another premium 2-in-1 laptop. This one comes with a 4K screen, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD as well as an i7-1065G7 and Intel Iris Plus Graphics. It’s not going to run the latest games, but if you need a laptop for work and entertainment, this is a great option.

$1,600 ( $1,800 )

The HP Spectre x360 is slightly smaller than the Lenovo Yoga C940 at 13.3-inches, but it’s just as powerful. 16GB RAM combine with the Intel Iris Plus Graphics and i7-1065G7 to make for an excellent workstation. Its 1TB SSD is also an excellent amount of storage that is more than enough to store all of your files, movies, and more.