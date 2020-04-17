GTA 5 Online Offers Free Clothes, Huge Vehicle Savings, And Double Rewards For Contract Missions This Week

Grand Theft Auto V has a new weekly update available for GTA Online on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. This week, from April 16 to 22, there are major savings to be had on vehicles and upgrades, as well as bonus GTA$ and XP for Contract Missions and Keep the Pace challenges. There’s even some freebies up for grabs.

Right now, you can save big on Benny’s Custom Vehicle Upgrades. Savings of 70% are being offered on upgrades across the following range of vehicles:

In other vehicle discount news, you can get the Overflod Tyrant at a 40% discount, 60% off the Pegassi Zentorno, and 50% off green tire smoke. The Oceleot Ardent is discounted by 60%, and the Mammoth Hydra by 40%. Furthermore, Twitch Prime members can get 80% off the Buckingham Luxor and Buckingham Luxor Deluxe planes.

There are major bonuses on Contract Missions and Keep the Pace challenges, too. Contract Missions are paying double GTA$ and RP, whereas Keep the Pace is offering triple. Bikers are offering double cash for Weed Business Sales, while Biker Business Resupplies are half-price. Weed businesses, upgrades, and supplies are also half off.

Some freebies are up for grabs too. Jump in before April 22 you’ll nab the Annis JPN and Bravado tees for free, as well as the white graphic smoking jacket, so you can strut around Los Santos in style. You also have a shot at winning the Ocelot Pariah at the Diamond Casino & Resort–have a spin on the Lucky Wheel before April 22 and you might walk out with it.

In other GTA news, voice actor Ned Luke, who plays Michael in the campaign, has warned against buying in to any rumors about GTA 6. In a strange Easter egg, a car from GTA Online also popped up in an episode of Better Call Saul recently.