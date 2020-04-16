GTA 6 Is Still in Early Development, and the Internet Hasn’t Reacted Well

Trends on Twitter

Yesterday, Kotaku broke the news that since publishing its report on the working conditions at Rockstar Games during the development of Red Dead Redemption 2, the situation has gotten a lot better. The studio is said to have a “healthier culture overall” and that it is “moving in the right direction”. This was welcome news to hear, but one certain point that the internet latched on to was the mention of Grand Theft Auto 6.

In his report, Jason Schreier said: “But there’s a catch: Rockstar’s next big project is still early in development.” This makes sense, of course — the developer only wrapped up work on the story of Arthur Morgan 18 months ago and continues to support Red Dead Online to this day. However, the news lead to Rockstar’s GTA franchise trending across Twitter and appeared to upset a lot of fans who were hoping the sixth entry would be coming sooner rather than later. It meant that tweets such as the one below were shared thousands upon thousands of times.

The frustration can be understood to a point. The PlayStation 4 generation has been completely starved of a new instalment in the blockbuster series, with Grand Theft Auto V being a remaster of the PlayStation 3 game. However, it is common knowledge that the entire studio poured its soul into Red Dead Redemption 2, to detrimental effect.

GTA 6 will be a PlayStation 5 game, but it looks like we’re going to have to wait a few more years before we see anything of it. Are you hyped for Grand Theft Auto 6? Share your wishlist of features in the comments below.