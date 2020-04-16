GTA Online followers log in totally free cash, get robbed blind by glitch instead

Grand Theft Auto Online players who are visiting for cash as well as loot are locating themselves with absolutely nothing to their online names.

A nasty pest shows up to be getting rid of players’ luxury items. Gamers have actually suggested that they’re shedding weapons, lorries, and whole rental buildings mainly COMPUTER, though there are wayward records on PS4, and Xbox One platforms. (It’s presently unclear if the missing out on things are the outcome of the same problem on all systems.)

This timing is horrible, as Rockstar Games promised players $500,000 in-game just for visiting during April. “Literally the only points I have left are my clothing, cash, rank, and a base arena workshop with none of my upgrades,” one player insurance claims on Twitter. “‘EVERYTHING IS MISSING,” another says loudly.

The good news is, GTA Online designer Rockstar Games has actually revealed that they’re servicing a fix. “We know an issue in GTA Online for COMPUTER where some vehicles, weapons and properties are not displaying in character inventories and are proactively working to resolve it,” the company said via a tweet.

It’s unidentified if gamers will just obtain their residential properties back, or if Rockstar will certainly give out some kind of compensation. Seeing exactly how some players are shedding numerous in-game bucks, the previous would probably work the very best.

We’ve connected to Rockstar Games for remark as well as will upgrade this blog post when an update ends up being readily available.

Update: Rockstar Games’ support Twitter notes that this insect has actually been chosen COMPUTER. The business advises players to “reactivate your game and indication in again for these things to present correctly.”

Alienware Aurora R8