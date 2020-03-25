GTA Online’s most powerful bike is on sale (and people are panicking)

Grand Theft Auto Online gives players an assortment of tools with which they can cause mayhem, ranging from assault rifles to motorbikes with sawblades attached. But one vehicle in particular is notorious for tipping the scales out of balance … and now it’s on sale.

The Oppressor Mk II is a flying motorcycle. Much like its cousin, the flying car known as the Deluxo, it can fire lock-on missiles that instantly annihilate most vehicles. It can also disrupt other players’ lock-ons, so bringing an Oppressor to a Deluxo fight can prove deadly. The Oppressor has a range of other features, like a rocket boost and the ability to leave obscuring trails of smoke.

Right now, there are very few — if any — counters for a skilled pilot on an Oppressor, and when someone starts murdering their peers on a server using one, chat usually bursts out in arguing. It’s a tool provided by the game that is so powerful it’s considered a faux pas to use in PVP combat.

In short, an Oppressor Mk II is like showing up to a friendly game of hopscotch with bionic horse legs that you use to kick the other children, then bound effortlessly away from the authorities. Yes, you win the game of hopscotch, but nobody likes that and everyone would prefer you do something else.

There is a barrier to entry, and that has largely served to keep the Oppressor’s power in check. A player must own a nightclub, which is a multi-million dollar purchase. Once they have the nightclub, they have to buy the mobile operations center known as the Terrabyte, which is another hefty buy. After spending a few million on both of those, the player must then purchase the Oppressor for a few more million, and then upgrade it. Without upgrades, the Oppressor has no lock-on missiles, removing its most powerful ability. That’s a big investment of either time to grind that cash out, or real money spent on shark cards.

The Oppressor is on sale for 30% off, which is certainly a nice discount, but not quite enough to allow everyone on the block to get their own bike. But any effort to make the Oppressor Mk II more attainable is viewed with hostility and fear by the GTA Online community, who have been collectively blown up thousands of times by mad lads on hoverbikes.

The GTA Online community has been sharing concerns through memes and jokes, as everyone anticipates the sky becoming thick with Oppressors.

That being said, the Oppressor is just one of the powerful tools in a GTA Online player’s kit. There are orbital bombardments, jets and helicopters, tanks, and other tools that hooligans will use in the game to suppress their fellow players’ fun. While the Oppressor Mk II is especially deadly, with no real weakness, it’s just one symptom of the overall power creep that has led to wilder and weirder vehicles over the years.