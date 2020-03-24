Guardians of the Galaxy’s final issue delivers a heartbreaking Groot moment

In just the first two issues of Marvel’s new Guardians of the Galaxy series, written by Immortal Hulk scribe Al Ewing, a lot has happened. Rocket Raccoon wears suits now. Hercules joined the team. And Star-Lord apparently died, sacrificing himself to save the galaxy from the tyranny of the newly reincarnated Greek gods.

In this week’s issue, Rocket Raccoon and Hercules had to go back to Drax, Groot, and Gamora, and give them the bad news. Ewing and artist Nina Vakueva rendered the scene in reverse “Grootspeech,” which is to say, everybody but Groot only said their names. Somehow that made it even better.

It’s an immensely clever idea, but one that leaves all the emotional communication on the artist’s desk. Vakueva nails it, though, and it all winds up being more of a gut-punch.

Did you hear that Robin had his 80th anniversary recently? The anthology book contained a short story from the old Grayson team of Tim Seeley, Tom King, and Mikel Janín, in case you’re still thinking about how great that comic was once a week. Mark my words, in a decade or so, Grayson is going to be one of those books that all the really fun comics nerds swear by.

Marvel kicked off a new era for its teen superheroes with Outlawed #1. You can read about it in much more depth right here, but I just wanted to say: I like this little ruse Kamala used to keep from blowing her secret identity, and the great use of SFX in this panel.

I’m giving James Tynion IV’s Joker my highest Joker compliment: He reminds me most of Batman: The Animated Series’ Joker. There’s a place for Tom King’s disjointed-dangerous killer, and for Scott Snyder’s elemental force of evil, but sometimes you just want a charming maniac, you know?

Did I expect to be all in on Spider-Woman #1? No. But then it introduced me to BIG RONNIE’S CUSTOM BATTLE SPANDEX, and now I’m in love.

Wicked Things is a new series from the creator of Giant Days, and it’s set in a world where Nancy Drew/Miss Marple/Poirot style detectives are so common that there are teen detective awards and conventions and inter-community politics. And it’s delightful.

Aquaman, who got a new haircut for his “date night” with his comatose wife who he visits daily with their infant child, has officially upgraded himself to DILF status. Holy shit, the muscles, but also the responsibility.

The X-Men books have been teasing for a while that Krakoa has a tiki bar where everyone hangs out, but thanks to X-Force #9, we can finally see the Green Lagoon in all its glory. I want to go to there.