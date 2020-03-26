Guide: All Free EA Access Games on PS4

Every EA Access game in the PS4 Vault

What games are available to download as part of EA Access on the PS4? And how much does it cost to subscribe to EA Access on the PS4? The behemoth publisher’s subscription service has finally arrived on the PlayStation 4, and in addition to early access and discounts, it also includes a Vault of free software. Members will be able to download and play included titles in their entirety, but which PS4 games are included as part of EA Access on the PS4?

The following is a complete list of free games available for EA Access members to download on PS4, which we’ll be updating regularly as new software is added:

EA Access also provides full game trials for a variety of releases, allowing you to enjoy an uninterrupted 10 hours of gameplay. Here’s a list of all EA Access full game trials currently available on PS4.

EA Access is publisher Electronic Arts’ flagship subscription service. Previously deemed “poor value” by Sony, the platform holder has since had a change of heart, allowing the programme to expand to the PlayStation 4.

The main advantage of subscribing to EA Access on the PlayStation 4 is to gain access to the Vault, which is a constantly expanding library of EA published software. The service also provides 10 hour Early Access trials to upcoming EA games, and unlocks 10 per cent discounts on all digital purchases of EA published titles.

No, EA Access is not free on PS4. It’s a paid subscription, and you can choose to purchase it on a monthly or annual basis.

EA Access is available in two permutations: monthly or annually. But what is the price of EA Access on the PS4?Well, a monthly subscription will cost you £3.99/$4.99, while an annual subscription will cost £19.99/$29.99.

