Guide: Best Free PS4 Themes

What are the best free PS4 themes? Nothing says more about you as a gamer than the theme you choose to customise your PlayStation 4 home screen with. Thankfully, the PlayStation Store is filled with hundreds of different themes you can use to pay tribute to your favourite characters, worlds, and games.

To browse different themes, simply head to the PS Store and navigate to the ‘Games’ section. From there click on the drop-down menu and select ‘Add-Ons’. That will take you to a new page where you’ll be able to scroll down to the ‘Themes’ mini menu. From here you’ll have access to all of the themes the PS4 has to offer. And there really are a lot of them to wade through, with many of them costing money to download. But what about free themes?

Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best free PS4 themes available, complete with a direct link to where you can download them.

The Assassins Creed Odyssey Theme is sure to appeal to fans of the long-running action-adventure franchise. Alexios and Kassandra may draw the eye, but the golden trim accentuating the icons is also very stylish.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Launch Theme cycles through a number of images, showcasing the intense action CoD players can expect from this latest instalment of the franchise. As an added bonus, this theme will colour certain home screen icons a bright orange, tying your whole home screen together.

As bright and as barmy as the kart racer itself, the Race Is On theme is filled with delightful miniature animations that liven up a crisp and enticing image.

Embodying Cyberpunk’s futuristic technology perfectly, the Mercenary of the Dark Future Theme transforms your home screen into a terminal style network of futuristic icons and buttons.

Showcasing the characters found in Destiny as well as the intense combat, the Destiny Static Theme is an exciting reminder of all that unfolds in this fast-paced shooter.

The Dragon Quest XI Party Theme celebrates the characters who have an important role in the game’s story. It also exhibits a delightfully vibrant colour scheme!

Fans of Hope County will love the sad sense of devastation this dynamic theme evokes. The smoke rising in the background in particular is a really nice touch.

The Realm Reborn Theme employs a stunning illustrative design and a clever use of soft colours. There’s also a plethora of characters showcased.

Originally a pre-order bonus theme, the Final Fantasy XIV Heavensward theme showcases some seriously dramatic settings and imagery.

Featuring Kratos and his son Atreus, the Your Journey Awaits Theme hints at locations and characters that play vital roles in God of War. It also encapsulates the sense of grandeur the game evokes perfectly.

The Horizon: Zero Dawn 1st Anniversary Theme celebrates the seminal action adventure game with a stunning series of images. This dynamic theme cycles through Aloy in action, facing machines and exploring the beautiful world the game is famous for.

Fans of the Life is Strange series will notice that this theme imitates Max’s journal. With Max’s quirky drawings hinting at the game’s plot, this theme is a great addition to any home screen.

The Spider-Man Battle Theme is a colourful celebration of one of Peter Parker’s most action-packed encounters. In a nice little touch, the icons are also decorated with a spiderweb pattern.

A simple yet tasteful design, the PlayStation 20th Anniversary theme celebrates twenty years of PlayStation. With a bold mix of colours and a background stamped with 20s, the Anniversary Theme is a great choice for those who don’t want a specific game on their home screen.

With bold colours and a revolving set of images depicting characters from the iconic Wild West adventure, this theme is a great choice for those who had a blast with Dutch and the gang.

Perhaps one of the most soothing choices available on the PS4 store, this theme transports you to the island where RiME’s story unfolds. It also cycles through day and night settings, depending on the actual time.

The Shadows Die Twice Holiday theme is the perfect home screen display for fans of Sekiro, its dark characters, and its achingly beautiful score.

Perhaps the most unique of all the themes on this list is the Tetris Effect Metamorphosis Theme. Using starry pixels to create the shape of animals, this theme demands player attention with a flurry of colour and movement.

Naturally, this is one eerie theme. On the lower screen you can spot the shadow of the abandoned Ourang Medan, and the upper screen sports the eerie logo used for the Anthology.

The Burning Car Theme is as unsettling as it is oddly relaxing. It’s the perfect reminder that we’re still in for one heck of an experience when The Last of Us: Part 2 finally releases.

You can never have enough of The Last of Us! Thankfully, the grainy black and white photos that make up the Grunge Theme are as moody as they are enticing.

If you’re a fan of The Witcher 3 then you’re in for a treat as the PS Store features four different themes for the game. The Expansion theme features the same striking artwork used to promote the game’s excellent DLC expansions.

In this theme the lower screen features series protagonist Geralt, and the upper screen showcases Ciri, the girl that he searches for throughout the game. As a bonus your icons will receive a medieval-style refurbish.

Showcasing Geralt in action is the Geralt vs Monsters Theme. Each screen features a still image of Geralt slaying a variety of foes. Both images are polar opposites in terms of colour, setting and monster, making this a great theme if you’re looking for variety.

Here’s a theme that focuses on nothing but the nasty creatures living in Novigrad and the surrounding areas. Each screen features a different monster with a day/night contrast.

Not only can you now enjoy Untitled Goose Game on your PS4, but you can also have the pesky goose as a permanent resident on your home screen. Sitting atop its horde of stolen items, the goose is a hilarious addition to any PS4.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus member then you have even more options when it comes to selecting a brand-new look for your PS4 home screen. The themes listed below come at no extra cost to your PS Plus membership and will remain on your account until your subscription ends.



Gothic and mysterious, the City of Yharnam Theme encapsulates everything that makes Bloodborne such a dark and eerie experience. The image is of the cursed city of Yharnam and a sole hunter tasked to quell the Scourge that lives there.

The Dark Souls III Theme offers up two separate images depending on which screen you’re viewing. The upper screen features an unkindled one (your playable character in the game), whereas the lower screen shows the ruins of a great castle amongst the sand.

This theme showcases just two of the many demons that you’ll come face to face with during the game. Think of it as a call to action for DOOM fans.

This Final Fantasy VII theme showcases Cloud with his iconic Buster sword as he approaches the city of Midgar.

Journey is known for being one of the most relaxing and thought-provoking experiences on PS4. Featuring the main character in freefall over a cascade of golden dunes, this theme may be simplistic but it certainly stands out as one of the more beautiful ones.

Featuring Takayuki Yagami, this dynamic theme features bold colours and a clever, slow animation.

The Dancing in Moonlight theme includes a variety of characters shrouded in a bright blue light. It’s certainly one of the more eye-catching themes available.

If you’re looking to decorate your home screen with a flurry of characters and colour then look no further than the Dancing in Starlight Theme. Featuring a number of characters from the game and tinted with a bright red hue, this theme is sure to draw any eye.

The Resident Evil 7: Biohazard theme is one that will appeal to horror lovers everywhere. It’s simple yet striking, everything you want from a good home screen decoration.

Phew! That’s the end of our free themes list, but which theme do you use for your home screen? Let us know in the comments section below.