Guide: Best PS4 Co-Op Games

The best couch co-op or online co-op on PlayStation 4

What are the best PS4 co-op games? Which co-op games should you play with your friends? If you’re reading this article, we’re guessing that one of your preferred pastimes is playing the PlayStation 4 with pals. Working together in couch co-op or online can be one of the most rewarding ways to play. But what are the top co-operative titles on PS4? We’ve compiled a list of our favourites, including couch co-op and online co-op, that no collaborative session would be complete without. If you’re looking to get a bit more personal, then refer to the Best PS4 Local Multiplayer Games and Best PS4 Games for Families to Play at Home Together.