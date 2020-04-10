Guide: Best PS4 Exclusive Games

Only on PS4

What are the best PS4 exclusives? That’s exactly what we aim to determine in this article. Whether you’re the proud owner of a new PS4 or a bonafide veteran, you’ll want to play the absolute best exclusive games. Well, the PlayStation 4 has plenty of those, covering a wide range of tastes.

For this list, we’ve included games that are only on PS4. Console exclusives don’t count, and neither do games that are cross-gen. However, remasters and other, more in-depth re-releases may make the cut. With that in mind, let’s dive into what we think are the 25 best PS4 exclusive games.