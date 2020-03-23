Guide: Best PS4 Fitness and Health Games to Lose Weight at Home

Exercise with PlayStation 4 and enhance your home workout

What are the best PS4 fitness and health games to help you lose weight at home? While most PlayStation 4 games tend to find you in a solitary position, the console is also home to several superb titles which will get you on your feet and working up a sweat. With gyms closed and home workouts in vogue, you may be looking for fun ways to liven up your exercise time. In this list we’re going to share several titles which will help to get you in shape from the comfort of your very own living room.